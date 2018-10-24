Deadlines approaching for Disaster Unemployment Assistance applications

Time is running out for people in South Carolina counties declared disaster areas after Hurricane Florence who want to apply for unemployment assistance.

“Disaster Unemployment Assistance are funds that are available for individuals who may have lost their job as a result of the hurricanes that we had in South Carolina,” said Dorothy Weaver, Director of Communications for the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce.

“In times of crisis, when we have a hurricane, those funds are available through our state,” she said. “But in addition, on a federal level, if someone is not eligible for the statewide unemployment insurance benefits, they can be kicked over to the Disaster Unemployment Assistance.”

“We encourage anyone who has lost wages, due to the direct result of the storm, to apply for assistance,” said Cheryl Stanton, executive director of the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce. “Regardless if you are an employee, self-employed or the owner of a small business, this program is designed for you.”

“When you go to apply for unemployment insurance benefits, you can actually select that it was a result of the hurricane or it was a result of the disaster,” Weaver said. “If you are out of work for a week or two weeks, then that goes into our system to help pay out for those weeks that you missed work.”

One or more the following criteria must be met to qualify for Disaster Unemployment Assitance:

• Individuals who are unemployed due to the disaster, and do not qualify for regular unemployment insurance benefits.

• Self-employed individuals and small business owners who lost income due to the disaster.

• Individuals who were prevented from working due to an injury caused by the disaster.

• Individuals who have become the major supplier of household income due to the disaster-related death or injury of the previous major supplier of household income.

• Individuals who are unable to reach their job or self-employment location because they must travel through the affected area and are prevented from doing so by the disaster.

• Individuals who were to commence employment or self-employment but were prevented by the disaster.

Even if you’re not sure if you qualify, Weaver suggests you apply anyway.

“We encourage people to apply. That’s the first step,” she said.

The deadline to apply for Disaster Unemployment Assistance is Wednesday, October 24 for Horry, Dillon and Marlboro Counties. For Chesterfield County the deadline is October 25. People in Georgetown County have until October 26 to apply and residents in Florence and Darlington Counties have a deadline of November 2.

“As the counties were declared, there is a 30-day window in which people can apply for the DUA funds. That is why the deadlines are different for different counties,” Weaver said.

To apply for unemployment insurance, click here. To apply for Disaster Unemployment Assistance, click here. For more information, you can visit one of the statewide SC Works Centers or call 1-866-831-1724.