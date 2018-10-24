Lexington County teen charged after mass shooting at school threat

According to a release from Lexington County District One on Tuesday night the parent of a Pelion High School student called Student Services to report that her daughter received social media messages from another student. Those messages made a direct threat to Pelion High.

The Chief Student Services Officer of Lexington District One immediately reported the incident to the district’s Safety and Emergency Services Office who notified the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.

During that conversation with the Sheriff’s Department, the district learned that another Pelion High student had also reported the social media messages, that the Sheriff’s Department had taken it seriously and that they had begun their investigation.

Tuesday night they interviewed and arrested an 18-year-old senior. According to a release from the Lexington County Sherrif’s Department, Robert Hunter Jacob Woods, a Pelion High student, admitted to deputies that he created multiple social media profiles to make threats against the school, according to an arrest warrant.

In the release from the school district Superintendent, Greg Little stated, “We appreciate the fact that students quickly told their parents and law enforcement about the social media threats. Because of their diligence, law enforcement took control of the situation and resolved it quickly.”