Winning Mega Millions ticket sold at Simpsonville gas station

Someone in South Carolina is suddenly a lot wealthier.

South Carolina Education Lottery officials said a Mega Millions ticket worth more than $1.5 billion was sold at a Simpsonville gas station. The ticket matched the “5 – 28 – 62 – 65 – 70 and Megaball 5” drawn on Tuesday night to win. The winning total is just shy of the largest jackpot ever won in the nation, which occurred in 2016. However, that jackpot was split among three different winning tickets while Tuesday’s drawing had only a single ticket.

This is South Carolina’s first Mega Millions win, although it has had several Powerball winners.

Lottery officials plan to hold a press conference at the KC Mart in Simpsonville which sold the winning ticket. Wednesday’s announcement did not indicate if officials know who bought the winning ticket. South Carolina allows winners to stay anonymous.

The winner has the option of receiving the money as a $913 million lump sum or the total $1.6 billion over 30 annual payments.