An SC Commission of Higher Education Commissioner: Commission is of little help to the state’s research universities

The South Carolina Commission of Higher Education (CHE) already under fire for a snafu that gave its director a 50 percent raise, that since has been fixed, drew even more scrutiny this week by one of its own commissioners.

Jim Battle, also a board member of the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC), told a Senate committee this week that the commission is of really no use to an institution like MUSC. “CHE is not helping the research universities now because of the way we are organized and operate.”

“CHE in the opinion of the research universities is not needed,” Battle told the Senate Joint Education and Finance Committee.

According to its website, the South Carolina Commission on Higher Education established in 1967, serves as the coordinating board for SC’s 33 public institutions of higher learning. It acts both as an oversight entity on behalf of the General Assembly and as an advocate for higher education. The Commission is responsible for assuring a balance between student and taxpayer interests and institutional policies, aspirations, and needs.

CHE carries out its mission through statewide planning and approval authority, working with institutions to promote quality, access, and efficiency in the state’s higher education enterprise, while balancing stewardship, accountability, and advocacy. The major functions of CHE can be categorized broadly into four major areas: coordination and planning, research and information services, accountability and reporting, and program administration.