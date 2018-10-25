SCRN Evening Newscast (AUDIO)

Included in the evening’s final newscast:

— Horry County Sheriff’s Office fires two corrections officers during investigation into the drowning of two mental health detainees

— SC high school students did better than the national average on this past year’s SAT and AP tests

— Officials in the small town of St. George dedicate a 93-year-old school that taught black students during the “Jim Crow” era

— State prisons agency arrests corrections officer on charges of trying to smuggle drugs and other contraband into Bennettsville facility