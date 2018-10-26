Charleston-based Air Force plane mistakenly airdrops Humvee in NC neighborhood

A C-17 Globemaster aircraft out of Joint Base Charleston accidentally airdropped a Humvee over a North Carolina neighborhood during a training mission Wednesday.

In a statement, Air Mobility Command spokesman Col. Chris Karns said the Humvee was dropped over a neighborhood in Harnett County, which is close to Fort Bragg. The vehicle’s parachute deployed and it came down in the woods near the neighborhood. Karnes said there were no reported injuries or damage from the inadvertent airdrop.

The C-17 was from the 437th Airlift Wing at Joint Base Charleston. It took off from Pope Army Air Field at Fort Bragg on a routine airdrop test training mission, and accidentally dropped the Humvee around 1 p.m. The drop occurred five miles away from where the Humvee was supposed to land.

The incident is under investigation. The statement said it is unclear what caused the early drop.