Military Base Task Force proposes legislation regarding wind turbines

The South Carolina Military Base Task Force is being proactive in the exploration of the feasibility of using wind turbines to generate energy.

Members of the task force met with the Office of Regulatory Staff in June to discuss the issue and later with the Clemson Wind Research and Development Facility.

“We are working very closely with the Department of Defense and the FAA in dealing with the possibility of wind turbines and the rules are as far as where they can be placed,” said Bill Bethea, Chairman of the Military Base Task Force Executive Committee.

Wind turbines can be low-level obstructions to flight lines and also can disrupt radar signals.

“Much of coastal South Carolina is probably off-limits to them because of aircraft practice areas but there are some areas in the northern part of the coast that might at some time be attractive for that,” Bethea said.

The task force is suggesting legislation that outlines the study and permitting process for installing wind turbines, both on and off shore, in South Carolina. They want to lay the groundwork before issues arise.

“All we’re trying to do, in working with the siting office in Washington, is to create in South Carolina a clear footprint as to what the steps are if someone wants to do that,” he said.

The Department of Defense has a siting clearinghouse to develop energy sources that are compatible with national security.

The task force wants to avoid a situation that occurred in Oklahoma, where wind turbines were installed that were later found to interfere with military aviation corridors related to four Air Force bases and an Army post.

“Outlines what the steps are and create a statute that gives the energy office in Columbia, a way to demonstrate what the critera are if you might be interested in trying to explore those opportunities,” Bethea said.