Senators told that South Carolina needs to fix its funding of higher education

A state Senate Committee this week was told that if a proposed higher education funding formula was put into effect nearly 20 years ago tuition increases would not be so high today.

The committee was presented with testimony showing that the current way state funding is done for higher education has not kept pace and that’s the reason why the tuition hikes are needed.

Frank Rainwater of the Revenue and Fiscal Affairs Office testified before the Senate Joint Education and Finance Committee. “Basically, the difference over the past 21 budgets higher ed would have received an additional, approximately $700,000 million under the formula.”

“Higher ed is funded at about the same level as fiscal year 99,” Rainwater told senators.

Sen. Vincent Sheheen, D-Kershaw, is proposing the Higher Education Opportunity Act as a way to control tuition costs.