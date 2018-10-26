Settlement reached between suspended Greenville County sheriff and accuser

New court documents suggest a settlement has been reached between the suspended Greenville County sheriff and a former employee who claimed he sexually harassed and even assaulted her.

The documents indicate a settlement between Sheriff Will Lewis and former employee Savannah Nabors. Nabors said she was fired after resisting Lewis’ romantic advances. She even claimed he gave her a date rape drug while they were on a conference trip and sexually assaulted her. Lewis confessed to the sexual encounter but insists it was consensual.

Details of the settlement itself are protected by a confidentiality agreement. U.S. District Judge Donald Coggins dismissed Nabors’ lawsuit on Wednesday after the settlement was reached.

Lewis has been suspended since he was indicted in April with misconduct in office and obstruction of justice charges. He has pleaded not guilty. Those charges, which do not address the sexual assault claims, are still pending.

Nabors sued Lewis and department after saying she was fired for refusing Lewis’s further advances. South Carolina Radio Network does not normally identify crime victims, but Nabors has posted publicly on the incident.

Nabors’s attorney has previously released recordings of what he said is Lewis speaking with Nabors about paying for a hotel room together in Nevada with county funds. In the recording, a voice identified as Lewis said “the county’s only going to pay for one room,” but “nobody else from South Carolina” would be at the conference. The recording ends with Lewis ultimately decided against a trip after Nabors said she was uncomfortable with the idea.

Gov. Henry McMaster appointed former sheriff Johnny Mack Brown as interim sheriff after suspending Lewis in April.