Special Olympics SC Fall Games at new location

After years of being held in Greenville, the annual Special Olympics South Carolina Fall Games are this weekend in the Grand Strand.

“We are excited about having our state fall games in Myrtle Beach and Conway this year,” said Special Olympics SC Director of Communications Leigh Lowery. “This will be the first year that we’ve held this event in the area.”

About 1,500 delegation members are expected to compete this weekend. The fall games are one of the largest Special Olympics competitions in the state.

Lowery said despite Hurricane Florence, the facilities in the Myrtle Beach area used for the fall games were not badly damaged.

“They actually didn’t get a whole lot of damage so most of the playing fields and surfaces are perfectly fine for our competition,” she said. “We know that there still might be some road closures so we are still monitoring that so our directions are accurate.”

Most of the events are being held at Coastal Carolina University. The bowling competition is at two bowling alleys in Myrtle Beach. Although the competition was recently held in Greenville in partnership with the Greenville Recreation Department, Lowery said the facility couldn’t keep up with the growth of participation.

“We really got to the point where we started outgrowing those facilities and then we had some housing challenges,” she said. “We started looking at other places around the state but really saw the Myrtle Beach and Conway areas as an ideal place to have this event.”

Lowery said Special Olympics SC is considering making Myrtle Beach a long-term venue for the fall games.

“We’re really thrilled about trying out a new location and being at the beach, which we all know is a gorgeous part of our state,” she said. “So pretty much everybody’s excited about the move and really excited about the new partnerships that we have with the city of Myrtle Beach and the Convention Center . . . Coastal Carolina University.”

“Any opportunity that we have to expand the competition, to add more sports or to even section off another sport that might be growing in size or popularity and giving it its own state competition, we’re really looking at those opportunities as we continue to grow as a state organization,” she said.

Registration and Opening Ceremonies are Friday at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center. The competition is Saturday at Coastal Carolina University, Myrtle Beach Bowling Center and Surfside Bowling Center.

“We’ve got some bowlers in our group. We actually have a lot of bowlers,” Lowery said.

All events are open to the public and free. Click here for more information on Special Olympics SC.