Airlines taking delivery of South Carolina made Boeing 787-10’s

Some airlines are taking delivery of Boeing’s North Charleston-assembled 787 Dreamliner this week.

According to the All Things 787 website, the first 787-10 powered by General Electric’s GEnx-1B engines is slated for delivery to Etihad Airways on Tuesday. It’s the first of 30 Dash 10s the carrier has ordered.

On Friday, United Airlines will take delivery of its first GE-powered 787-10, according to the website.

United has ordered 14 Dash-10s, which are also built in North Charleston.

Boeing will also deliver one of three former 787-10 test aircraft to Singapore Airlines on November 5.

Bloomberg News is reporting that Lufthansa is talking to Boeing about an order for the 787 which would be substantial. But the website reports Boeing may have to buy Lufthansa’s old Airbus 340s, which have very little to no secondary market.