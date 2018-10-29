Sex offenders on probation or parole in South Carolina have a Halloween curfew

The South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Service (SCDPPPS) will have a curfew for offenders under its supervision for a sex offense.

Halloween Rules for sex offenders on Probation, Parole and other forms of community supervision under the jurisdiction of SCDPPPS are as follows:

Curfew: 5:30 p.m. – 9 p.m. statewide on Halloween day Wednesday.

This applies to all persons under supervision for a sex offense. (Note: This does not apply to all registered sex offenders, many of whom are no longer on probation or parole and therefore not under the jurisdiction of SCDPPPS.)

The curfew will be enforced through agent surveillance techniques in all counties in the state. Some counties will require offenders to go to a central location.

Sex offenders have been notified there will be no lights on outside their houses; no candy distribution; no participating in Halloween parties or carnivals. They must stay in their homes and can’t go into the street.

Don’t be overly alarmed. It is perfectly OK to allow your child to trick-or-treat under supervision.

Last year, 180 PPP Agents and staff performed a total of 514 sex offender residence checks and another 304 landline phone checks statewide. A total of 180 offenders were required to go to a central place for the curfew in some counties. There was one arrest and five persons were cited for violations of the directives.

You might want to check the State Law Enforcement Division website for sex offenders in your neighborhood if you are particularly concerned: http://scor.sled.sc.gov/ConditionsOfUse.Aspx.