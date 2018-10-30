Charleston Harbor project could get more money

The effort to deepen Charleston Harbor so it can handle larger cargo ships could get more money in the future for the dredging project.

The Post and Courier reports that the Army Corps of Engineers have reworked a formula that is used in the federal budget process.

The State Ports Authority said that the recalculation puts the Port of Charleston’s $558 million deepening project above the threshold needed to be included in the president’s annual budget.

Before the recalculation, the project only qualified for annual funding in the Army Corps’ work plan. The higher number means it now qualifies for two budget appropriations.

The Army Corps started dredging the harbor’s navigation channel earlier this year to 52 feet to handle the growing number of new larger container ships that can carry up to 14,000 containers.