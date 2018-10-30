SC Department of Revenue Director: We have a dispute with large Internet retailer

A ruling earlier this year by the U.S. Supreme Court says states can collect sales tax on internet transactions.

In South Carolina Amazon said it will not pay sales tax on items from a third party on their website.

Director of the South Carolina Department of Revenue, Hartley Powell, said that goes against the state law defining retail sales. “Obviously we have a major dispute out there with a large Internet retailer. They’re changing the law. They are claiming they are nothing more than a mall.”

“They’re saying look we’re just an Internet mall. Walk into our mall you go buy something from a third-party store, we’re the mall, not the retailer,” Powell told a state Senate committee last week.

“If you read our statute when you’re a retailer under the definition of a retailer in our statute you are required to collect and remit sales tax. We look at Internet sales in a comprehensive way, I don’t care if you’re selling a good from a third-party guy or your selling one out of your stock,” said Powell.

According to the department of revenue website in South Carolina, a remote seller whose gross revenue from sales of tangible personal property, products transferred electronically, and services delivered into South Carolina exceeds $100,000 in the previous or current calendar year has economic nexus with South Carolina and is responsible for obtaining a retail license and remitting South Carolina Sales and Use Tax.