SC participates in inaugural International Charity Fraud Awareness Week

South Carolina is part of an international effort to call attention to charity fraud.

The inaugural International Charity Fraud Awareness Week was held last week to educate consumers and legitimate charities about safe, honest charitable giving.

“South Carolina ranks in the top ten when it comes to charitable giving so we receive a lot of solicitations here in the state and we want our charitable donors to research these organizations and make sure they’re registered in the Secretary of State’s Office,” said South Carolina Secretary of State Mark Hammond.

Hammond said all the information consumers and donors need to investigate legitimate charities is available at his web site. Charities that operate within South Carolina must register with Hammond’s office.

“Check their annual report and see how much of their contribution goes toward the charitable purpose,” he said. “Ask them where they’re located. We want charitable donors here in South Carolina to give to these organizations but we want to make sure their contributions are going toward the charitable purpose.”

Hammond warns donors that there’s no regulation on donations that you make to individuals through social media or crowdfunding sites. Crowdfunding sites often have little control over who uses them and how donations are spent. The safest way to give on social media or through crowdfunding is to donate to people you actually know who contact you about a specific project. Don’t assume that solicitations on social media or crowdfunding sites are legitimate – even when they are shared or liked by your friends. Do your own research. Call or contact your friends offline and ask them about the post they shared.

“Beware of solicitations on social media as well as crowdfunding,” he said. “A lot of people like to donate but they like for their contributions to be tax-deductible and a lot of these solicitations are for individuals and they would not be tax deductible.”

Hammond said donations are tax-deductible only if they are given to a registered 501c3 non-profit.

“A lot of solicitations are received by a friend and we ask the people if they would make a contribution, that they contact that same friend and make sure that this person is not someone who is scamming them and needs help,” he said. “A lot of these solicitations with crowdfunding and social media are for individuals. So contributors should know that their contribution is not tax deductible because these are contributions going toward an individual. They would not have tax-exempt status.”

If you are suspicious about a charity that solicits you, get as much information as you can, do not make a donation, and contact Hammond’s office. The web site has a place where charities can be reported and investigated or you can call 1-888-CHARITI (242-7484).

“The public is our eyes and ears and most of the cases that we’re able to make gainst fraudulent charitable solicitations is from our complaint line and from tips that we receive from the public,” Hammond said.

Hammond is running for re-election as the Republican candidate. He is being challenged by Democrat Melvin Whittenburg.