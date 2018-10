Included in the evening’s final newscast:

— A correctional officer is accused of a sexual relationship with an inmate and helping smuggle in a weapon

— Richland County sheriff apologizing after a video showed one of his deputies riding his horse through a crowded football tailgate

–The two candidates for lieutenant governor argued whether Medicaid expansion would be positive or a budget-killer for the state

— Charleston-area company installs bullet-proof doors in two local schools