Warrant: SC correctional officer had sexual relationship with inmate, helped smuggle contraband

A corrections officer at a Lowcountry prison is charged with having an inappropriate relationship with an inmate and helping to smuggle in contraband.

The South Carolina Department of Corrections said Monday that Ebonynisha Casby is charged with conspiracy, misconduct, sexual misconduct with an inmate and illegally carrying a pistol. She had been a guard at the Lieber Correctional Institution in Dorchester County.

Casby is accused of having a sexual relationship with an inmate, helping him smuggle in contraband and bringing a gun into the prison. An arrest warrant states investigators searched Casby’s phone and found several photos of the contraband and text messages they say confirmed the scheme. Investigators said she also carried her personal pistol into the prison’s intake room.

The warrants state that Casby admitted to the misconduct in a written statement.

She had only worked for SCDC for about six months when she was arrested Saturday.