Governor’s School for Arts and Humanities accepting applications for 2019-2020 year

The only public residential arts high school in South Carolina is now accepting applications from potential students for the 2019-2020 school year.

The South Carolina Governor’s School for the Arts and Humanities in Greenville offers programs in music, dance, creative writing, drama and visual arts. Tuition is free for any student in South Carolina but students are responsible for room and board fees.

“Since we are a public school, that means we are tuition-free,” Adair Kempf, Dance Field Liason for the Admissions Department, said. “We do have our fees for room and board and for the summer programs, however, most of those fees, if there’s an issue with payment, we always can offer financial aid.”

The school offers summer programs for younger students, including a five-week intensive dance program.

While students submit performance examples with their applications, dancers must audition. This Saturday will be an early-decision audition.

“We really encourage dancers to apply and audition for the early decision because we give most of our spots away during that time,” Kempf said. “They can audition in February in the regular decision auditions but we really do encourage them to do the early decision auditions.”

Kempf encourages rising 10th graders to audition for the dance program, as she says it is difficult to be accepted for 11th or 12th grade. Musicians can enroll for any of their last three years of high school.

Students also take their regular academic courses along with their areas of specialization. Instructors are former professionals and performers.

Kempf said students are passionate and dedicated to their art.

“They want to always be their best,” she said. “That’s just kind of how artists are and our students here, they’re always striving o be their very best so it is kind of an audition every day.”

Click here for more information on the Governor’s School for the Arts and Humanities. Check deadlines for enrollment applications and auditions.