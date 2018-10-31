South Carolina Radio Network

SCRN Evening Newscast (AUDIO)

Included in the evening’s final newscast:

— After next month, moped operators must have their vehicle registered and licensed to legally drive

— Florence County magistrate waives preliminary hearing for man accused of shooting seven law enforcement officers earlier this month

— Charleston chef who exposed himself at an event showcasing women-owned businesses says he’ll seek counseling

— Ten military families evacuated from Florida ahead of Hurricane Michael still remain at Shaw Air Force Base three weeks later