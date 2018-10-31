South Carolina House committee hears about opioid treatment options being used in other states

As the State House Opioid Abuse Prevention Study Committee looks at ways to prevent abuse, on Tuesday they heard about treatment options being used such as medication-assisted treatment (MAT).

They heard from Dr. Josh Rising of the Pew Research Center on treatment plans other states are using. “We’ve been looking at evidence-based treatment for opioid use disorder. And this is generally MAT, that’s the gold standard, medicated assisted treatment.”

“MAT combines ongoing counseling and that counseling is very important. With the use of one of three FDA approved medications either methadone, buprenorphine or naltrexone,” said Rising.

Rising told senators that the number of drug-related deaths continued to go up in South Carolina over the past decade. “The vast majorities of these are related to opioids. And most recently this is due to an increased presence of fentanyl in the drug supply.”

According to their website, the Pew Research Center is a nonpartisan fact tank that informs the public about the issues, attitudes, and trends shaping the world. They conduct public opinion polling, demographic research, content analysis, and other data-driven social science research. They do not take policy positions.