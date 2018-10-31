Woman sentenced to 15 years for killing former SC State football player

A Johnston woman has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for the killing of a former SC State football player five years ago.

The Eleventh Circuit Solicitor’s Office said 28-year-old Ashley Butler pleaded guilty Tuesday to voluntary manslaughter in the death of her live-in boyfriend 25-year-old Otis Key, Jr.

Key died at the couple’s Johnston home in April 2013. A neighbor called 911 after Butler came out of the home stating that her boyfriend had been shot. She told Johnston Police that she shot Key in self-defense after he pointed a gun at her, then put it down. But investigators said Butler’s account of what happened was not backed up by the evidence on scene. However, prosecutors were never able to show that the shooting was intentional.

“Since I took office last year, one of my goals has been to resolve old cases pending in the 11th Circuit,” Solicitor Rick Hubbard said. “I am thankful that this family now has closure for their loss.”

Key played nose guard at SC State from 2006-09. He also played high school football at Strom Thurmond High School.