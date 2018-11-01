Legislative committee exploring elevating SC Lt. Gov’s. Office on Aging to cabinet level position

The state legislature’s Joint Legislative Committee to Study Services, Programs, and Facilities for Aging is looking at elevating the Lt. Governor’s Office on Aging (LGOA) into a governor’s cabinet-level position.

Non-legislative member of the committee Dr. Lee Pearson said at a meeting Wednesday that as a cabinet position it could mean better partnerships with all the agencies that deal with seniors. “I’m quite hopeful that the elevation of the Office on Aging to a cabinet-level will be the impetus for promoting greater collaboration.”

He said that having it as a cabinet-level position could be better for the state’s older population. “As the Department on Aging is formed and elevated to a cabinet-level we need to keep a keen eye on the future needs of our older adult population.”

Currently, just as the name implies, the Lt. Governor is the head of the office.

The Lieutenant Governor’s Office on Aging enhances the quality of life for seniors in South Carolina.

The LGOA works with a network of regional and local organizations to develop and manage services that help seniors remain independent in their homes and in their communities.