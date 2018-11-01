SC Electric Co-ops get $13 million loan to improve home energy efficiency

South Carolina Electric Cooperatives are getting a $13 million federal loan to help make consumer-members’ homes more energy efficient.

The state’s seven co-ops are the first in the nation to receive the money through the USDA Rural Energy Savings Loan Program.

Congressman James Clyburn, D- South Carolina, created and introduced RESP to Congress in 2010, and after much effort, managed to get funding for it included in the 2014 Farm Bill. Clyburn said he got the idea for the program from the cooperatives’ Help my House program, which helps customers and homeowners weatherize their homes to make them more energy-efficient.

Clyburn represents South Carolina’s 6th Congressional District.

“This is something that we can export. I think that this program ought to be nationalized,” he explained. “Well, not everybody thought the same way and it took some time to explain the program to members of Congress.”

“Electric cooperatives in South Carolina provided the model for my legislation that created the Rural Energy Savings Program,” said Clyburn. “This weatherization funding will enable as many as 1,300 more homes in South Carolina to be retrofitted, resulting in significant savings to consumers with no up-front investment required.”

“We are exporting to the rest of the country a very good program,” Clyburn said.

“Rural communities are being challenged today because South Carolina, according to the statistics I’ve read, is, per capita, the number one state in the nation for manufactured housing and therefore this program is very important,” he said.

Since it was launched in 2011, Help My House programs have improved comfort, energy efficiency, and environmental impacts in 740 homes for members of participating co-ops. Help My House overcomes traditional barriers to weatherizing existing homes by offering energy efficiency analysis, specially-trained contractors, low-interest loans with no money down, and on-bill financing.

Clyburn says the program also helps rural economies.

“You are hiring HVAC people. Electricians . . . but all the insulation, all of this would create jobs. It also helps to churn the economy in rural South Carolina,” he said.

The federal government loans the money at zero percent interest to the cooperatives who then loan the money to an individual homeowner. The Electric Cooperatives of South Carolina created a non-profit agency called KW Savings which requests the money from the USDA. KW Savings then turns around and loans the money to the homeowner who gets the energy efficiency work done in their home. The homeowner pays the loan back at a low interest rate to KW Savings. KW Savings then pays back the federal government. Loans are issued for up to 10 years.

“Now North Carolina is buying into this program. Arkansas buying into this program,” Clyburn said. “But not just Southern states. Colorado, the state of Washington and the state of Ohio.”