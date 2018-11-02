College of Charleston creates Center for the Study of Slavery in Charleston

Professor Emeritus Bernard Powers retired in May after 27 years in the College of Charleston History Department. A few months later, his former colleagues decided to form the Center for the Study of Slavery in Charleston and he’s back to work as the center’s director. But Powers doesn’t mind his retirement was so short.

“We decided that we wanted to join up with the Universities Studying Slavery Consortium and beyond that, after we continued our discussions, we concluded that we wanted to continue to establish our own center,” he said.

Powers said there were several reasons behind the decision for creating the center at the College, one being its location.

“First of all, we’re here in Charleston and Charleston historically played a very important role in the development of American slavery,” he said. “About 40 percent — in fact, more than 40 percent of the Africans introduced in North America entered through the Port of Charleson. So location is important.”

“There has been in the past several years a tendency amongst universities to begin to examine their relationship to the institution of slavery and so this is an area of intellectual study now,” he said. “It is a way for unlikely institutions like colleges and universities to come to grips more honestly and openly with their past.”

Slave labor was used to build some of the buildings at the College and the bricks used on the buildings and many of the other buildings in Charleston were made by enslaved people. Some of the property the College acquired for the campus was purchased from free persons of color. The men who served as the College’s trustees acquired their wealth from the labor of slaves

Powell said the College has “a wide array of specializations on the faculty and staff which allow us to do an excellent job in really researching this subject and ultimately making our findings public.”

Powell said the mission is to bring history into a contemporary context that includes social justice. He said contrary to what we have been taught, slavery as an institution had an impact on the economy, politics and culture of the entire nation, not just Southern states. And those effects did not end with emancipation.

“The country has never really come to grips with the role that slavery has played in the past,” he said. “We argue to the contrary that there’s a very profound legacy that developed in the wake of emancipation and we still exist today in the throes of that legacy.”

Powell says the research conducted by the center will look into the College itself, the City of Charleston and the Charleston region.

“As we explore the story of slavery and as that story becomes more well-known, we hope that then we and others will be able to make the case that some steps, some measures, ought to be taken to promote social justice to mitigate some of the problems that are part and parcel to the legacy of the institution of slavery and the way it worked in America,” Powell said.

He cited a recent example of Georgetown University identifying the descendants of more than 200 slaves the University owned who were sold in the 1850’s to raise money to keep the University operating, “and provided the first steps toward remediating the harm that slavery visits upon their families.”

“Far too many people believe that we’re disconnected from the past in ways that we’re not,” he said. “Something needs to be done in order to remediate the harm that slavery as an institution visited upon the enslaved people and their descendants.”

Powers is a member of the board of directors of the International African American Museum, which is scheduled to open in Charleston in 2020. He expects the center to develop a close working relationship with the IAAM.