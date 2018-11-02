Former Lamar police chief reaches agreement over charges against him

Prosecutors are not explaining an agreement they reached to settle charges against the former police chief for Lamar.

A South Carolina Attorney General’s Office spokesman said he was barred by law from giving any specifics, but said the agreement was not a guilty plea for Jason Chaney. Chaney was arrested in August and charged with filing a false police report and misconduct in office.

Chaney was charged in August by the State Law Enforcement Division with filing a false police report over missing prescription medication. SLED warrants accused Chaney of taking codeine and hydrocodone from an evidence locker and altering another officer’s report to delete the reference to the drugs in that report. Investigators did not say why Chaney would have taken the drugs.

Two attempts to reach Chaney’s attorney Rose Mary Parham were unsuccessful. However, Parham had previously said her client was innocent.

Another officer involved in the case was sentenced to two years probation, according to court records. Ricky Williams pleaded guilty to misconduct for failure to account for money and gift cards seized as evidence.

SLED investigators had tacked on a final misconduct in office charge for a separate incident which occurred August 3. An affidavit said Chaney recorded a video in the Lamar Police Department where he pretended to be a suspect confessing to the murder of a 90-year-old man. Agents accused Chaney of “violating the trust of the public” by using town facilities for the fake confession. The charge appeared to stem from a YouTube video (which has since been removed) showed a handcuffed man, appearing to be Chaney in costume, confessing to the stabbing murder of a 90-year-old Nazi. It appeared Chaney had filmed the video for his own amusement and was not fabricating evidence.