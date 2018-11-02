Majority of South Carolinians believe in climate change according to Winthrop poll

A majority of South Carolinians believe in climate change according to a Winthrop University poll.

With memories of Hurricanes Florence and Michael still fresh from this fall, nearly half those polled said climate change is happening, and the cause is equally shared between humans and nature.

The poll released Thursday shows that South Carolina residents are aware of the environment but have differing views on what to do about a changing Earth and its resources.

48 percent believe that climate change is real and is equally caused by human activity and natural forces, while 28 percent of respondents said humans were mostly to blame.

About 20 percent said it was completely natural. Two percent of respondents were unsure.

However, when presented with the ability to flatly deny climate change or acknowledge it but assign causal blame to either man or mother nature, the poll finds that fewer are flatly denying that climate change is happening.

The greatest divide is whether respondents feel climate change is natural or man-made, not whether it is occurring or not.

METHODOLOGY

For this latest Winthrop Poll, callers surveyed 674 residents in South Carolina by landline and cell phones between Oct. 20-28.

Results which use all respondents have a margin of error of approximately +/- 3.8 percent at the 95 percent confidence level. Subgroups have higher margins of error. Margins of error are based on weighted sample size and account for design effects.

CLICK HERE FOR FULL METHODOLOGY STATEMENT.