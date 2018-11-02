Resources available to help SC residents enroll for Medicare coverage

People who qualify for Medicare have until December 7 to either enroll or change their plans.

Even if you are not considering changing your Medicare plan, you should check your coverage and the details of the plan to determine if it’s what you need.

For people enrolling in Medicare for the first time, the AARP recommends people research their coverage.

“Certainly they want to look for coverage,” said Wallace Cunningham, AARP Associate State Director of Multicultural Leadership and Community Engagement. “What kind of coverage they’re going to get. Cost. Convenience. And then the kind of customer services that they will receive.”

Before enrolling in a plan, check to make sure your doctor accepts Medicare. The best way to do so is to call your doctor’s office and ask.

“The period from October 15 to December 7 is the time for folks to really take a look at their plans and at their coverages and then ask the kinds of questions that they need answers to, to make informed decisions,” he said.

“There are resources available that can provide excellent guidance and counseling,” Cunningham said.

Cunningham warns only to use sites such as medicare.gov or State Health Insurance Assistance Programs. A browser search of “Medicare enrollment” initially brings up web sites that are sponsored. Although many are legitimate insurance companies, clicking on other sites that appear in a search may put your personal information at risk.

“If they’re going to go out looking for something on the web, I want to emphasize medicare.gov. That’s the official United States government site for Medicare,” he said.

Cunningham also said recipients are getting new Medicare cards in the mail that no longer include the participant’s Social Security number. The new cards have personal identification numbers instead of a Social Security number.

“That card only comes from Medicare,” he said. “So any kind of phone call that you get from people saying that there’s a cost to this card, they should be very wary because it very likely could be a scam.”

Coverage begins January 1, 2019.

For additional information, go to medicare.gov or call 1-800-633-4227. Statewide assistance is available at shiptacenter.org or by calling 1-877-839-2675.