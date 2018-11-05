DHEC contact investigation into report of measles in Spartanburg County resident

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is continuing its contact investigation into a report of measles in a Spartanburg County resident and is in the process of notifying people who may have been exposed in specific settings. As part of this investigation DHEC has identified two additional cases. This brings the current number of cases to three.

All three cases are children who are unvaccinated, not of school age and do not attend daycare.

The individuals were seen at two urgent care facilities. If you visited AFC Urgent Care at 1667 E. Main St. Duncan, SC on Sunday, Oct. 14 between 9 a.m. and noon or MEDcare Urgent Care at 301 E. Wood St. Spartanburg, SC on Saturday, Oct. 27 between 4 p.m. and 7:15 p.m., please contact the Spartanburg County Health Department at 864-596-3337.

DHEC has notified healthcare providers to be on alert for patients with signs or symptoms of measles. Healthcare professionals should immediately report clinically suspected measles cases to their regional public health office.

Measles is a serious disease that can lead to hospitalization and even death. The initial symptoms of measles include fever, cough, and runny nose. These symptoms are followed by a rash. The rash usually lasts five or six days.

“The measles virus is highly contagious and spreads through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes,” said Dr. Linda Bell, DHEC’s state epidemiologist in a release. “The best way to prevent measles is to get vaccinated. I strongly encourage everyone to review their immunization records and make sure they are up-to-date on all vaccinations.”

Spartanburg residents can receive free MMR vaccines by appointment until Nov. 7 at the Spartanburg County Health Department, located at 151 E. Wood St, Spartanburg, SC 29305. Call 1-855-472-3432 to make an appointment.

Children should receive two doses of MMR vaccine: the first at 12 to 15 months of age, and the second at 4 to 6 years of age. Children 6 to 12 months should get an early dose of MMR vaccine if they are traveling to a country where measles is common. For all ages, it is important to talk to your doctor if you are going to be traveling to another country.

For more information about measles visit DHEC’s website or CDC website.