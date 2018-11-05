Winthrop Poll finds the most important issue for South Carolinians

As South Carolinians head to the polls Tuesday, a recent Winthrop University poll found what they think is important.

Poll Director Scott Huffmon told South Carolina Radio Network that 16 percent of respondents in the survey indicated education as “the most important issue facing South Carolina,” followed by roads and bridges at just 6 percent.

“South Carolinians still think education is the most important issue for South Carolina,” Huffmon said.

The findings could be significant since voters are being asked if they want to change South Carolina’s constitution to make the state education superintendent an appointed position, rather than elected. If voters approve the change, the governor would appoint the position.

For this latest Winthrop Poll, callers surveyed 674 residents in South Carolina by landline and cell phones between Oct. 20-28. Results which use all respondents have a margin of error of approximately +/- 3.8 percent at the 95 percent confidence level.

Subgroups have higher margins of error. Margins of error are based on weighted sample size and account for design effects.

CLICK HERE FOR FULL METHODOLOGY STATEMENT.