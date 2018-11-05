Dy’Quan Monroe King,17, is charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, unlawful carrying of a pistol and discharging firearms into a dwelling. Elijah Karim Gilmore, 19, is charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and Messiah Denicholas Cornish, 18, is charged with murder, possession of a firearm during a violent crime and discharging a firearm into a dwelling.

“Parents need to get involved,” Lott said. “We need to teach our kids at an early age about gang activity and violence. Schools need to be involved. Churches need to be involved. But it starts in the home.”

Lott said 25 shots were fired in the incident. Three cars were damaged by bullets and two occupied apartments were pierced by bullets.

“We’ve got too many young people out here with guns who just do not care,” he said. “Do not care about anybody’s life. They don’t care what happens when they start shooting these guns.”

Lott said many of the handguns used in these crimes are stolen from unlocked vehicles. He also said it’s the community’s responsibility to secure its guns.

 