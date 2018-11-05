SCRN Evening Newscast (AUDIO)

Included in the evening’s final newscast:

— SC shatters previous high for absentee ballots cast in a midterm election

— Greenville Police say body camera video shows officers did not use excessive force against a woman, despite her complaints

— The Greenville region’s lead prosecutor is defending himself after a gun he personally used from an evidence room was later stolen

— University of South Carolina considering new program which could require all students have real-world experience before graduating