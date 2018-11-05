University of South Carolina considering program requiring new students to have real-world experience

The University of South Carolina is proposing a new program that would require all students to have real-world experience before graduating.

According to The State newspaper, it is something that could improve a student’s education. However, some are worried that it could create hours of extra work and add more costs to continually rising tuition rates.

Experiential Learning is the name of the program and it would require all students to have 45 hours of some sort of out-of-the-classroom experience graduating.

The Faculty Senate will decide whether to start the program.

The Student Senate will not have any role in the proposed program but will be allowed to issue a resolution in support or disapproval of the program

Some opponents say that if the program is implemented it could be a burden to students who work full time.

The program if approved would only apply to new incoming students.