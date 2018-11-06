Attorney General Alan Wilson easily wins reelection

South Carolina’s incumbent attorney general Alan Wilson become the first Republican to win a third term Tuesday as the state’s top prosecutor. He fended off a challenge from Charleston Law School law professor Constance Anastopoulo.

Wilson has held the office since 2011. Over the past eight years, he garnered bipartisan support for efforts to tighten the state’s domestic violence and human trafficking laws. However, he frustrated Democrats with constant lawsuits against President Obama’s administration and even alienated some Republicans over his handling of a Statehouse corruption probe.

“South Carolina has come a long way, but we have a long way to go on domestic violence, human trafficking and internet safety,” Wilson told South Carolina Radio Network in an interview last week.

Anastopoulo targeted Wilson over his longtime connections with a Republican political consultant Richard Quinn who was at the center of a corruption probe the past three years. The lead prosecutor assigned by Wilson, First Circuit Solicitor David Pascoe, ultimately accused Wilson of undermining him and protecting Quinn. Wilson denies the accusations and said Pascoe used the investigation to score political points against him. Wilson was not accused of wrongdoing in the probe, although the grand jury involved questioned his judgment for continuing to use Quinn.

The reason I got in this race was because, as an ethics professor, I just could not sit on the sidelines any longer and watch what was going on with the culture of corruption in Columbia,” she told South Carolina Radio Network.