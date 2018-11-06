Checking ballot before voting can save time at polls

Some preparations before you head to your polling station to vote Tuesday can speed your voting process.

Check the South Carolina Election Commission website to find your polling station address. Polling places may have changed since the last time you voted. You can enter your address to find your polling location.

While at the Election Commission website, check your sample ballot so you can familiarize yourself with races or issues which you are asked to decide.

“Study those offices and the candidates and the questions asked ahead of time using that sample ballot and that way you’re not surprised with something in the voting booth on election day that’s going to take you more time to think about and make a decision in the booth so that can also help to reduce lines at polling places,” Election Commission spokesperson Chris Whitmire said.

“Remember to bring your photo ID with you,” Whitmire said. “If you don’t have a photo ID, get one. And if you can’t get one, bring your paper non-photo voter registration card with you.”

Whitmire said on Election Day, if you don’t have a photo ID, you can get one from your county voter registration and elections office by providing your paper voter registration card and completing an affidavit. That will allow you to vote by provisional ballot.

If you have been issued an absentee ballot, you cannot return it to your polling station. Whitmire said absentee ballots can only be accepted at your county voter registration office prior to 7 p.m. Tuesday.

“There’s a certain process that you have to go through when you’re accepting an absentee ballot with logging it into our system,” he said. “The bottom line, the law doesn’t allow for voters to return absentee ballots to the polling place and poll managers are going to tell you, ‘I can’t accept that absentee ballot.’ You’re going to have to take it to the county voter registration office.”

If you have been issued an absentee ballot and have not turned it in, you cannot vote in person at your local polling place. Poll workers have record of your absentee ballot.

Click here for more information about South Carolina voting procedures. Click here to find your county voter registration and elections office.

Polls are open Tuesday from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Here’s a demonstration video on how to use the state voting machines:

