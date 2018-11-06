Checking ballot before voting can save time at polls

Some preparations before heading to your polling station on Tuesday can speed up your time at the ballot.

Check the South Carolina Election Commission website to find your polling station address. Polling locations can change each year and may have moved since the last time you voted. You can submit your address on the commission website to find your correct precinct.

While at the Election Commission website, check your sample ballot so you can familiarize yourself with races or issues you are being asked to decide.

“Study those offices, the candidates and the questions asked ahead of time using that sample ballot and that way you’re not surprised with something in the voting booth on Election Day,” Commission spokesman Chris Whitmire said. “That’s going to take you less time to think about and make a decision in the booth so that can also help to reduce lines at polling places.”

Whitmire also reminds voters to bring a photo ID with them to the precinct. If you do not have a photo ID, volunteers will accept a paper non-photo voter registration card. Voters can get a photo ID from their county voter registration and elections office by providing a paper voter registration card and completing an affidavit. That will allow a provisional ballot vote.

If you have been issued an absentee ballot, you cannot return it to your polling station. Whitmire said absentee ballots can only be accepted at the county voter registration office prior to 7 p.m. Tuesday.

“There’s a certain process that you have to go through when you’re accepting an absentee ballot with logging it into our system,” he said. “The bottom line, the law doesn’t allow for voters to return absentee ballots to the polling place and poll managers are going to tell you, ‘I can’t accept that absentee ballot.’ You’re going to have to take it to the county voter registration office.”

If you have been issued an absentee ballot and have not turned it in, you cannot vote in person at your local polling place. Poll workers have record of your absentee ballot.

Click here for more information about South Carolina voting procedures. Click here to find your county voter registration and elections office.

Polls are open Tuesday from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Here’s a demonstration video on how to use the state voting machines:

