McMaster wins reelection and first full term as governor

Gov. Henry McMaster has won his first full term in office, handily defeating Democratic opponent State Rep. James Smith on Tuesday.

The Republican has served the final two years of former Gov. Nikki Haley’s term. He was able to overcome four GOP challengers in June, although the primary went to a runoff.

With 46 percent of precincts reporting as of 9:30 pm, McMaster had 57 percent of the vote over Smith’s 43 percent. The Associated Press called the result a few minutes later.

Smith’s effort continued the ongoing frustration for Democratic candidates in South Carolina, who have not won a governor’s race since Jim Hodges in 1998. The longtime Democratic lawmaker did not seek reelection to his Statehouse seat this year.

McMaster is expected to speak later this evening at the Republican election watch party in Columbia.

It will be McMaster’s first election win for the Governor’s Office in two tries. The then-state attorney general lost to Haley in 2010 but was able to win the lieutenant governor’s office four years later. He succeeded Haley after she was appointed by President Donald Trump as United Nations ambassador.

McMaster had campaigned on his shortened record as governor, noting the strong economy and personal connections with President Donald Trump. Smith had criticized the state’s high poverty and consistently poor educational results to call for a change in leadership at the Governor’s Office.