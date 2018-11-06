Wilson faces two challengers in SC’s 2nd Congressional District

Incumbent Joe Wilson faces two challengers competing for his South Carolina 2nd Congressional District seat.

Chapin Democrat Sean Carrigan retired as a 1st Sgt. after 28 years of service in the U.S. Army. He’s currently a realtor. Click here for a link to Carrigan’s campaign website.

“It’s time to get meaningful change that’s going to help everybody,” Carrigan said. “Right now South Carolina District 2 has a poverty rate that’s 20 percent higher than the national average. Joe Wilson’s been in office for 17 years. We’ve accumulated $18 trillion of additional debt under his tenure. It’s time for Joe to go.”

Carrigan encouraged voters to make a change in the district.

“They can make a change,” he said of voters. “But they have to show up and we need to plus things up. It’s not good enough to just go vote. We have to plus it up. We have to get two or three more people out there, not just ourselves. When we do that we can have the elected officials that we deserve.”

Wilson said if the Republicans maintain the majority on Capitol Hill, they’ll be able to continue the work of President Donald Trump in the first two years of his administration.

“If we are successful with the Republican majority we’ll be able to make the tax cuts permanent,” he said on South Carolina Radio Network Columbia affiliate 100.7 The Point Radio. “The House has already voted to do that but we need to now get it through the Senate. That will cause the economy to grow even faster.”

“Being with the people,” he said. “I love it when I go to different communities and they say, ‘we’ve never seen a Congressman so much’ and I think they mean it in a positive way. So I really enjoy constituent service and I want to be there to promote opportunities for young people with economic growth.”

Click here for a link to Wilson’s campaign website.

American Party Candidate Sonny Narang of West Columbia did not respond to several requests for an interview. Click here for a link to his campaign website.