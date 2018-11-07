South Carolina Radio Network

Public Service Commission hearing on the future of SCE&G continues

A hearing by the South Carolina Public Service Commission (PSC) on who will set South Carolina Electric&Gas’ (SCE&G) rates and decide who, SCE&G owner SCANA, customers or both parties pay off its nearly $5 billion in construction debt from the abandoned VC Summer nuclear expansion continues this week.

Aerial photo of abandoned reactors at VC Summer Generating Station near Jenkinsville (Image: High Flyer (c))

Anthony James of the South Carolina Office of Regulatorily Staff (ORS) testified how they communicated with SCE&G on the project. “For the most part, our information gets rolled into our quarterly report that we file in response to SCE&G quarterly reports.”

“What you would see is that SCE&G would write their quarterly report and then we would generate a response typically,” James told commissioners.

SCE&G and partner, state-owned Santee Cooper decided in July of 2017 to abandon the project due to costs.

The hearings will also decide whether Virginia-based Dominion Energy finalizes its proposed buyout of SCANA.