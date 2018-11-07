Public Service Commission hearing on the future of SCE&G continues

A hearing by the South Carolina Public Service Commission (PSC) on who will set South Carolina Electric&Gas’ (SCE&G) rates and decide who, SCE&G owner SCANA, customers or both parties pay off its nearly $5 billion in construction debt from the abandoned VC Summer nuclear expansion continues this week.

Anthony James of the South Carolina Office of Regulatorily Staff (ORS) testified how they communicated with SCE&G on the project. “For the most part, our information gets rolled into our quarterly report that we file in response to SCE&G quarterly reports.”

“What you would see is that SCE&G would write their quarterly report and then we would generate a response typically,” James told commissioners.

SCE&G and partner, state-owned Santee Cooper decided in July of 2017 to abandon the project due to costs.

The hearings will also decide whether Virginia-based Dominion Energy finalizes its proposed buyout of SCANA.