Republican state senator cruises, will replace Gowdy in Congress

After barely sneaking into the Republican primary runoff, a Greenville state senator cruised to a general election win Tuesday night.

State Sen. William Timmons, R-Greenville, easily won the heavily-conservative Fourth Congressional District race Tuesday, dispatching Democratic candidate Brandon Brown by more than 20 percentage points. American Party nominee Guy Furay finished with less than three percent of the vote.

Timmons will replace U.S. Rep. Trey Gowdy, who announced earlier this year he would not seek a fifth term in Congress.

“My time in the Senate shows that I’m going to work hard and help represent this district to the best of my abilities,” he told reporters after the win. “I’m confident that I’m going to hit the ground running.”

Timmons, who was just elected to the Statehouse in 2016, eked out a second-place finish back in the crowded June GOP primary. Timmons went to a runoff with former State Sen. Lee Bright after finishing with roughly 400 votes more than third-place finisher State Rep. Dan Hamilton, R-Greenville. Timmons then dispatched Bright in the runoff two weeks later.

Brown, a consultant, was always considered a longshot in the race.

Timmons vowed to back term limits and not serve in Congress for more than 12 years.