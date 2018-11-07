SC Democrats salvage the night with a huge upset in Lowcountry congressional race

Democrats suffered a rough Election Day Tuesday after Republicans swept each statewide race and won five of the six congressional seats called before midnight.

However, Wednesday helped ease the blow for a minority party that has struggled to remain relevant in South Carolina politics. Around 2 am, the Associated Press projected that political newcomer Joe Cunningham had enough votes to upset Republican State Rep. Katie Arrington, R-Summerville in South Carolina’s First Congressional District.

“Tonight we made history,” Cunningham tweeted. “Thank you Lowcountry!”

Cunningham will be the first Democrat to hold the coastal district since 1980.

Democrats had been optimistic about their chances after Arrington knocked off longtime U.S. Rep. Mark Sanford in June. Arrington aligned herself more with President Donald Trump than Sanford was willing to do. Trump endorsed Arrington and even taunted Sanford after the win.

The win was remarkable in that President Trump had won the district by double-digits just two years earlier. However, increasingly suburban growth in the Charleston area helped increase Democratic turnout and offset reliably-Republican Beaufort County. Cunningham was also able to gain a good amount of traction by criticizing Arrington as an offshore drilling supporter, even securing endorsements from several Republican mayors who represent the coastal communities surrounding Charleston.

While the race slipped below the national political radar, local observers had noted for months that it was likely Democrats’ best chance to flip a South Carolina congressional seat since the Reagan Administration.

Arrington did not immediately indicate that she would concede, although initial tallies showed that the final margin was outside the one percent difference needed for an automatic recount. The loss spoiled her chance to become the first female Republican ever elected to Congress from South Carolina.