United gets 787-10 made in South Carolina, 1st for a US airline

The first North American airline took delivery this week of a Boeing 787 Dreamliner made in South Carolina.

According to the Post and Courier United’s newest jet line is a 787-10 built at Boeing’s plant in North Charleston. It’s the first dash 10 for a US carrier powered by GEnx-1B engines.

United has 26 more Dreamliners on order, including an additional 13-10s.

At United, it joins a fleet of 37 smaller Dreamliner variants, a mix of 787-8s and 787-9’s.

Boeing has 171 orders for its wide-body 787-10, which is built only in North Charleston. This is because the middle part of the fuselage is too long to send to the company’s Dreamliner plant in Everett, Wash.

The 787-10 is 223 feet long and can carry as many as 330 passengers as far as 6,430 miles.