SC AG Alan Wilson celebrates re-election by adding new family member

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson had to carry his sleeping daughter out of the SC Republican Party’s Election Night watch party in downtown Columbia Tuesday night. Wilson’s son was still awake as the family left, his untucked Boy Scout uniform shirt the only evidence of the hour being long past his bedtime, too.

The Republican has just won re-election to a third term as attorney general. And he said after months of campaigning, he was glad he was going to be able to spend more time at home.

“I can’t wait to wake up on November the 7th, tomorrow morning, and be a dad and a husband again,” he said at the watch party. “My family has been so patient with me.”

When the South Carolina Radio Network interviewed Wilson after the results confirmed he’d been re-elected, he was able to go public with a secret both he and his wife had been keeping for several weeks.

“I want to be asked what’s the first thing I’m going to do,” he said when asked if there were any questions he wasn’t asked that night or during his campaign that he’d like to answer. Clearly, he was setting up his response with a Cheshire Cat grin.

“Tomorrow (Wednesday) my wife and I are driving to Charlotte to pick up a puppy for our kids but they don’t know it yet,” he said.

The South Carolina Radio Network promised not to spoil the surprise.

The Wilson family lost their beloved pet — the only dog the children had ever known — at Christmastime in 2016. Although he’s faced down murders and people accused of horrific crimes in court, Wilson was touched by the loss of their longtime pet. He shared the story in a casual conversation with the South Carolina Radio Network when he announced his re-election campaign back in February.

“We lost our dog two years ago and so my wife has wanted our kids to have another dog. So I said after the campaign we’ll go pick her up and we’re going to spend the next two months having fun with a new puppy in the house,” he said.