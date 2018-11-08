SLED investigates shooting of ax-wielding man by Spartanburg County deputies

State agents are investigating after a man was shot and killed at home by a Spartanburg County sheriff’s deputy earlier this week.

The State Law Enforcement Division is looking into the death of Anovath Kongvongxay at a Camp Croft home on Monday. Deputies said Kongvongxay was shot while swinging an ax.

A Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office spokesman said two deputies responded to reports of a disturbance when they found broken glass in the roadway. Lt. Mike Bobo said Kongvongxay was acting “erratic and aggressive” and insisted he did not have any money to pay a littering fine he believed the deputies were about to charge him.

The incident report said Kongvongxay briefly grabbed an ax, but put it down after urging by his mother and the officers. The deputies left the home for ten minutes to get a judge’s order to bring Kongvongxay to the hospital for an evaluation. After getting the order, the deputies returned inside. They said Kongvongxay grabbed the ax a second time out of fear that he was going to jail. Bobo said after several tense minutes, Kongvongxay grabbed the ax “like a baseball bat and started advancing towards the deputies.”

The deputies said they issued several warnings then one fired a shot after Kongvonxay did not put down the ax.

Kongvongxay later died at the hospital. Monday marked 33 officer-involved shootings in South Carolina so far this year.