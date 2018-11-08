South Carolina Radio Network

You are here: Home / Politics & Government / South Carolina lawmakers seek answers after mental health patients drowned in van during Florence

South Carolina lawmakers seek answers after mental health patients drowned in van during Florence

By

State lawmakers want answers after mental health patients drowned in a sheriff’s van during Hurricane Florence.

State Sen. Marlon Kimpson. (File)

Windy Newton, 45, and Nicolette Green, 43, drowned Sept. 18 in the back of a Horry County sheriff’s van that was in Hurricane Florence-related flooding in Marion County after the deputies drove around a barricaded road.

A state Senate subcommittee is looking into the deaths. “Two women needlessly lost their lives,” state Sen. Marlon Kimpson, D-Charleston, said Thursday.

Attorney Tommy Brittain on behalf of the family of Windy Newton testified before the Senate Corrections and Penology Subcommittee. “Officers drove a modified van with a cage in its cargo bay to transport Windy Newton and Ms. Green.

Green and Newton were not restrained or shackled in the van, which had a rear door. But the two deputies did not have a key to that door, said Brittain. “The illegal conscious indifference to the rights of the mentally ill is a serious problem in our state,” Brittain told senators.

The deputies were driving the women from the Waccamaw Center for Mental Health and a mental-health center in Loris to facilities in Darlington and Lancaster.

The deputies, Stephen Flood, and Joshua Bishop tried to rescue the women were later fired.