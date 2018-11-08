South Carolina lawmakers seek answers after mental health patients drowned in van during Florence

State lawmakers want answers after mental health patients drowned in a sheriff’s van during Hurricane Florence.

Windy Newton, 45, and Nicolette Green, 43, drowned Sept. 18 in the back of a Horry County sheriff’s van that was in Hurricane Florence-related flooding in Marion County after the deputies drove around a barricaded road.

A state Senate subcommittee is looking into the deaths. “Two women needlessly lost their lives,” state Sen. Marlon Kimpson, D-Charleston, said Thursday.

Attorney Tommy Brittain on behalf of the family of Windy Newton testified before the Senate Corrections and Penology Subcommittee. “Officers drove a modified van with a cage in its cargo bay to transport Windy Newton and Ms. Green.

Green and Newton were not restrained or shackled in the van, which had a rear door. But the two deputies did not have a key to that door, said Brittain. “The illegal conscious indifference to the rights of the mentally ill is a serious problem in our state,” Brittain told senators.

The deputies were driving the women from the Waccamaw Center for Mental Health and a mental-health center in Loris to facilities in Darlington and Lancaster.

The deputies, Stephen Flood, and Joshua Bishop tried to rescue the women were later fired.