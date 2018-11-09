Benefit concert for Hurricane Florence victims Sunday in Myrtle Beach

It took only a few weeks to organize a benefit concert in Myrtle Beach for victims of Hurricane Florence and the flooding it brought to South Carolina.

“The people who suffered in the flood that followed Hurricane Florence, Myrtle Beach was pretty much unscathed but the surrounding communities got a lot of flooding. There is estimated 1,000 houses had been severely damaged by the waters,” said Julie Ellis with Visit Myrtle Beach.

Money raised from the concert will go to the American Red Cross and the Waccamaw Community Foundation.

Among the performers scheduled to appear is South Carolina’s own country superstar Darius Rucker.

“He really does a lot to take care of people and kids and a lot of great programs here in South Carolina so we’re thrilled that he’s willing to come out and do a few songs with some of his friends who will be performing as well, and serving as his backup band in some cases,” Ellis said.

Ellis said the cooperation of partners such as the City of Myrtle Beach, the Pelicans, media partners and chamber of commerce brought the event together quickly.

“Our mayor of Myrtle Beach Brenda Bethune talked to some of the people from the Carolina Country Music Festival who are helping us get the talent and I’m going to tell you, these artists are coming in and playing for free, just out of the kindness of their hearts. They have rearranged their schedules and agreed to come to Myrtle Beach,” she said.

As for recovery, two months after Hurricane Florence while many parts of South Carolina are back to normal, victims of the hurricane still have upturned lives while insurance and government agents continue to assess their losses.

“Some people were underinsured and they just really need all the help they can get,” Ellis said. “Some people were able to get most of their things out because there was a little bit of a warning but some people weren’t expecting — they’d never flooded before — so they lost a lot of things. Everything, in some cases.”

“When the world is–seems like there’s always so much going on and so many negative things, it’s really nice that even in the face of a major storm, tragedy like we’ve suffered, people are willing to pull together and do it. It’s such a beautiful thing,” she said.

The concert is Sunday, November 11 from 3-9:30 p.m. at Pelicans Ballpark in Myrtle Beach. Click here for more information. Click here to purchase tickets.

Scheduled to perform:

• Love and Theft

• Chase Bryant

• Michael Ray

• Carly Pearce

• Josh Philips

• Davisson Brothers Band

• The Swon Brothers

• Blue Dogs

• Warrick McZeke

• Darius Rucker