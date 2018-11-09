Boeing donates $100,000 in effort to save vanishing nesting site in Charleston Harbor

A group of Lowcountry conservationists has 35 days to raise $1.5 million to save a rare shorebird nesting site in Charleston Harbor that’s eroding away.

Their effort got a big boost Thursday as Boeing announced it’s donating $100,000 toward the money needed to save Crab Bank.

“Boeing has been in for conservation since the day they moved in South Carolina,” said South Carolina Department of Natural Resources Director Alvin Taylor. “From the very beginning, we were moving endangered plants. We looked at conservation methods that they supported DNR in the state of South Carolina from day one.”

The SCDNR has been working with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, who plans to begin dredging and deepening the harbor in 2019, to renourish Crab Bank with the sand it digs up from the harbor floor. The Army Corps of Engineers agreed, but a matching amount of $1.5 million must be provided to do so. The bank was made of soil from dredging done in the 1950s.

“In South Carolina we’ve got five breeding, nesting islands and we cannot afford to lose one of those,” said Sharon Richardson, Executive Director of Audobon South Carolina. “This is the perfect opportunity with its high visibility. Wildlife watching is an economic driver for the local community and the state economy.”

“We have to act,” she said.

“It’s really the only accessible one to do environmental education or masters and doctorate-seeking students to easily go out to reach it to access it,” said Chris Crolley, Owner and Captain, Coastal Expeditions. Because it sits at the mouth of Shem Creek in Mount Pleasant, crab bank is one of the more easily-accessible nesting grounds to watch, study and enjoy the wildlife.

At its peak, Crab Bank was the site of 5,000 shorebird nests one summer. Not one bird nested on Crab Bank this year.

The fund has been receiving donations from individuals, corporations and Lowcountry-area organizations. Students at Moultrie Middle School in Mount Pleasant raised $675.25. The South Carolina Ports Authority also contributed $100,000. With the donation from Boeing, about $365,000 have been raised in the campaign.

The Coastal Bird Conservation Program is organizing the fundraising. Click here for more information or to donate.

“It’s truly a gem for the Lowcountry and at Boeing we were thrilled when we realized that this really is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to come together and do something significant to help the long-term preservation of our area,” said Lindsay Leonard, Boeing Senior Director of National Strategy and Engagement.

“SCDNR is excited to see industries like Boeing South Carolina take an interest in not only their community, but an interest in the natural resources of our state,” Taylor said. “Boeing is smart. The company knows that the key to success is maintaining a good quality of life for their employees. South Carolina’s natural resources and outdoor opportunities contribute significantly to that quality of life.”