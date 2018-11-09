Lancaster County honors assistant fire chief struck and killed while directing traffic

Firefighters are mourning in northern Lancaster County after an assistant chief with more than 20 years experience was struck and killed while directing traffic Wednesday.

The county coroner’s office said 59-year-old Dennis Straight died around 8 p.m. at Springs Memorial Hospital. He was the assistant chief for the Charlotte Road/Van Wyck Fire Department and a volunteer for more than 20 years.

Highway Patrol troopers said Straight was directing traffic after an accident at the on-ramp to Highway 5 from the northbound lane of Highway 521 around 7 pm when a merging driver struck him.

Troopers said the 33-year-old male driver from Kershaw stopped after the collision. He has not been charged.

The CR/VW department serves much of the Indian Land and middle areas of Lancaster County between Lancaster and the North Carolina border with Charlotte.