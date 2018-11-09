South Carolina Congressman Jim Clyburn seeking leadership position

Now that the Democrats will hold the majority in the US House South Carolina Congressman James Clyburn says he is running for a leadership position.

In a letter, the Columbia Democrat released Thursday Clyburn announced his candidacy for Majority Whip. He has held that position before, from 2007-2011.

Clyburn wrote he is asking for support to gain the leadership position to restore the fundamental goodness of the government.

The Whip is the No. 3 ranking position in the leadership, behind Speaker of the House and Majority Leader.

In the letter, Clyburn said that he is prepared to work with every corner of the diverse Caucus to shape policies that allow them to achieve consensus. “As the only member of leadership from a red state and a largely rural district, I am uniquely positioned to help bring our caucus together, to marry strong progressive values with pragmatic solutions that can cross our ideological, geographic and cultural divides.”

Clyburn wrote “Throughout this campaign, I have had conversations with our colleagues, as well as with nearly all of the newly elected Freshman class. In these discussions, I have heard a strong desire for bold, decisive leadership to “repair our nation’s faults:”

End the corrosive influence of money and special interests on our democracy;

Break the gridlock in Congress, make the Rules of the House more open, transparent and inclusive for all Members and to build bipartisan support for our agenda when possible;

Empower Chairwomen, Chairmen, Freshmen and everyone in between to be legislators and change agents, rather than simply voters;

Oppose the President when he is wrong, and work with him when we can find common ground to strengthen our country; and

Most importantly, implement a strong, compelling Democratic agenda that resonates with all Americans.